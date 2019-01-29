Coffee chain creates 25 jobs in Magherafelt

Independent coffee & food chain Bob and Berts is set to open its first store in Magherafelt in an investment worth £225,000.

The 2,600 sq. ft store based on Broad Street will create 25 new jobs and opens to the public at Broad Street on Thursday, February 7.

It located close to the town’s bus station.

Bob and Berts was founded in Portstewart in 2013 by Colin McClean, and his brother in law, David Ferguson, joined the business in 2015.

The business, which is known for its distinctive style, quality offering and local community focused approach, has 17 coffee shops across Northern Ireland and two stores in Scotland.

Bob and Berts currently employs more than 300 staff across their business.

The company has built a strong reputation for providing high quality artisan coffee, combined with an extensive fresh food offering and a range of traybakes served throughout the day.

The business plans to operate over 30 stores as part of a growth strategy supported by BGF, a long-term investor into growing business in Northern Ireland.

Colin McClean, Founder of Bob and Berts, said: “We’re delighted to finally bring Bob and Berts to Magherafelt as we’ve been looking for a suitable site for years.

“The unit on Broad Street had been vacant for some time and we feel the location is home to a good mix of businesses in a prime location.

“ Our offering is different to what is already in the area as we believe our branding, food selection and interior design creates an environment which encourages people to relax.

Part of the Bob and Berts ethos is about supporting local sports groups and we can’t wait to get involved with the community.”

He added: “2019 is set to be another busy year as we expand further in Scotland and have plans to open another store in Northern Ireland.”

Bob and Berts are expected to open a third store in Scotland in Dumfries in the near future.