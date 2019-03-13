Cookstown firm lifts major management award

Cookstown-based CDE has been named as one of the island of Ireland’s Best Managed companies in the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards programme, in association with Bank of Ireland.

The company, which demonstrated superior business performance, was recognised at a gala awards dinner in Dublin earlier this month.

It is the 11th consecutive year that it has received the award.

This year, 12 new companies join a network of 136 companies that were awarded the status of Best Managed. The Best Managed Companies network this year has total revenues of almost €11 billion, export sales of almost €3 billion and total employment of approximately 44,000 people.

Commenting on the award, Brendan McGurgan, Managing Director of CDE said: “This is fantastic recognition for the entire team at CDE, demonstrating the high standards of management within the business as we continue to grow the across the five sectors and eight regions in which we operate, delivering a consistent, world-class service to our customers.”

Anya Cummins, Partner, Deloitte said: “Well done to all of the winning companies on their achievement. The Best Managed Companies process is a rigorous one, examining every facet of an organisation, and the bar is set high by our judging panel.

“As ever, the spread of companies, right around the country and across a number of industries, underlines the importance of Irish and Northern Irish companies to the economy and in the midst of economic uncertainty, technology disruption, an open competitive market and full employment, the continued strong performance of these businesses is admirable. In the current environment, it is important for this contribution to be recognised, supported and showcased.”

This year’s judging panel members were Frank Ryan, Chair of the Judging Panel; Brendan Jennings, CEO, Deloitte Ireland; Tom Hayes, Chief Executive, Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking; Siobhan McAleer, Commercial Director at the IMI; Rose Hynes, Chairman of the Shannon Group Board and Origin Enterprises; and Feargal Mooney, former Chief Executive Officer of HostelWorld.