Countdown to local beef event

The prestigious NI Beef Expo returns to Dungannon Farmers’ Market next month and the event is back and set to be bigger than ever.

The event will kick off on Friday February 23 with an jam-packed day of farm tours and the NI Beef industry ‘Dinner Dance’ at Corick House and finish with the NI Beef Expo show day on Monday February 26.

Celebrating the very best of the Northern Irish Beef Industry the show day will include outdoor and indoor trade stands displaying the latest technologies, breed society displays, demonstrations and a range of topical seminars.

For the first time the event will host the highly renowned ‘Stars of the Future Calf Show and Sale’, run by the NI Commercial Cattle Exhibitors Club.

The sale is a perfect opportunity for buyers to snap up some top-quality calves ready for the showing season.

The day will include interactive workshops, transport to and from either Dungannon mart or Hillsborough research centre and a lunch courtesy of event sponsor Dunbia. Farm tour tickets are priced at £24 for members and £30 for non-members.

Entry to NI Beef Expo is free for all NBA members and £10 per person for non-members.

As part of the weekend there will be an industry ‘Dinner Dance’ held at the Corick Country House, with a drinks reception, three course dinner and speaker, David Martin.

There will also be a charity auction with proceeds going to the NI Air Ambulance.

Tickets for all events can be purchased online at www.nibeefexpo.co.uk.