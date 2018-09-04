Digital seminars are back in Mid Ulster

Mid Ulster District Council, in conjunction with 42 Digital, is once again offering businesses the opportunity to find out how they could be using digital technologies to achieve growth, in a series of three breakfast seminars during the autumn.

This seminar, which will explore ‘Achieving Online Growth Using Advertising’, takes place on Wednesday (September 19) in Ranfurly House, Dungannon from 8.30am – 10.30am, with breakfast served from 8am.

In this digital seminar, businesses will learn how to utilise tried and tested digital advertising techniques that will help to generate a rush of online and instore sales over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend sale period.

Two workshop sessions will provide insights, tips and guidance on the features and techniques Google Ads and Facebook advertising offer for sale events.

Two leading digital experts, Andy Hill from Dokoo Digital and Mark McColgan from Loud Mouth Media, will share their knowledge, experience and answer questions during a 40 minute panel discussion.

After the discussion, businesses will have the choice of attending one of the practical workshops that are focused on providing actionable advice and guidance.

Local retailer, Style Boutique NI, will also share their Black Friday digital success story and provide insights into what is required to achieve growth online, using online sales events.

Delegates attending the event will also have the unique opportunity to win one half day of free digital support for their business from one of the digital experts present.