Expansion at SDC Trailers is set to bring 50 new roles

Toomebridge-based manufacturer SDC Trailers has completed a £7m expansion at its headquarters, creating 50 jobs.

The firm officially opened the 60,000 sq ft facility earlier this month, creating employment opportunities for trainee and experienced painters, welders, engineers and material handlers.

Once filled the new positions will bring the total staff numbers at the firm to more than 900, making it one of Northern Ireland’s largest private sector employers.

The investment will also dramatically improve production capability and output at the growing company, which now operates one of the largest manufacturing production sites in the Province.

SDC Trailers chief executive Enda Cushnananthis week said the expansion will “revolutionise” the company’s manufacturing process.

“The new facility has systems installed to meet the additional demand of trailers in the new markets, whilst shortening delivery times,” he explained.

“In an era where there is uncertainty, this news will be very much welcomed by the surrounding community, cements the firm as market leader in the UK and Ireland and positions it to challenge in markets overseas.”

The factory expansion is to facilitate piping and wiring operations and paint process.

The new facility, opened in the firm’s 40th year, will complement SDC’s award winning training academies and ensure a better working environment for staff.