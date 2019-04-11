Gas works 'tailored' after talks with traders and residents

SGN Natural Gas have tailored weekend works required in Cookstown over the next month to Sundays only, to help minimise inconvenience in the busy town centre area.

A programme of advanced works being carried out on a phased basis at Orritor Road-Westland Road junction will commence this Sunday, 14th April, and resume on Sunday, 28th April and Sunday, 12th May. These works will then continue on Monday, 13th May until Friday, 17th May when they are scheduled for completion.

Confirming the revised dates, David Butler, Head of Engineering with SGN Natural Gas, said: “Following extensive engagement with local retailers, Mid Ulster District Council and statutory partners, we have tailored the programme of advanced works in the Cookstown area in order to facilitate businesses, residents and other services located within the vicinity of the works.”

He explained: “The weekend works agreed with Transport NI are in advance of our main distribution works programme for the Cookstown area which will commence in June 2019. The long-term benefits from these works will be the provision of new infrastructure which will enable homes and businesses to have access to natural gas as soon as possible.”

Traffic management plans will be in operation at Orritor Road-Westland Road and, motorists are advised to follow diversion signs. However, every effort will be made to ensure any inconvenience is kept to a minimum, Mr. Butler added.

SGN Natural Gas are scheduled to deliver natural gas to around 40,000 customers in eight key towns over the next 40 years. The multi-million pounds energy investment project is one of the largest infrastructure schemes to be carried out in the western area. The towns include Coalisland, Cookstown, Dungannon and Magherafelt.