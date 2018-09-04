Genesis Crafty aiming to recruit 40 new staff

Less than a fortnight after it was rescued from administration, Genesis Crafty are recruiting 40 new staff.

The Magherafelt-based firm, which employed 260 staff, was purchased for an undisclosed sum by Tayto boss Paul Allen.

The family run bakery group got into financial difficulties during the past year and the administrators were called in last month.

Established 50 years ago, Genesis Crafty produces a range of bread and cakes for many of the UK’s largest retailers including Marks & Spencer.

At the time of the takeover, Mr Allen said the McErlain family had built a great business, with excellent products which have national markets.

“I’m hoping that in my non-executive role with the company, I will be able to use my experience in the industry to help guide the growth of both the Genesis Crafty brand and the overall business,” he said.

The company’s human resources manager Grace Cahoon said it was “great to be looking for new staff to join us in this latest phase of the company’s development.”

She continued: “We have a wide range of posts from full-time permanent , to part-time temporary posts which might suit students or those just looking for some extra money in the run up to Christmas.”

There are 40 full and part time positions, some of which are available for immediate start. Details can be found on the Genesis Crafty website or by contacting hr@genesiscrafty.com