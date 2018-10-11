Health & Wellbeing award

The Workspace Group, one of Northern Ireland’s leading social enterprises, is celebrating being awarded the prestigious Investors in People Health & Wellbeing accreditation.

Investors in People (IIP) sets the standard for better people management defining what it takes to lead, support and manage people well.

Successful accreditation against the IIP Standard is the sign of a great employer who understands that it is people that make the difference.

The Health & Wellbeing accreditation is a new IIP standard where physical wellbeing, psychological wellbeing and social wellbeing are at the heart of the framework.

Adele McIvor said: “We are continually looking for new ways to support the health and wellbeing of our teams and are delighted that Investors in People have recognised the work that we do. We realise that our staff are our greatest asset so have been working with our teams to develop a programme of support which encourages them to look after their health and wellbeing including annual health checks, mindfulness and stress management workshops and training in areas such as mental health awareness.”

Speaking at the Investors in People presentation ceremony held at Belfast Castle on 5th October Paul Devoy, Investors in People, said: “Organisations succeed by realising the potential of their people. The organisations receiving Investors in People accreditation today are proof of that.

“People’s strengths, ambitions and ideas are the engine of success. IIP accreditation signals to customers and employees your commitment to good business and people management excellence. If you develop the skills of your employees and improve your employee engagement, success will ultimately follow. Through Investors in People, everything is informed by one principle: good people make a great business.”

Workspace was established in 1985 to stimulate social and economic regeneration in the Magherafelt area of Mid Ulster. Since then they have become one of the leading forces for community economic and social regeneration. In addition to providing business support services and business property in recruitment.