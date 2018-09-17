Henry Brothers hits Translink Centre target

Magherafelt-based Henry Brothers has completed work on phase two of the Translink Milewater Service Centre on Duncrue Street in Belfast.

Managing director, David Henry said, “Undoubtedly there has been a concerted effort by senior management, the entire Henry Brothers Translink site team, as well as numerous sub-contractors and supply chain partners, to achieve this sectional handover.

“Having worked very closely with our client throughout this project we are particularly pleased that we have been able to deliver through a very tight programme and to the high specifications expected by Translink.

“This has been a major project for Henry Brothers here in Northern Ireland with a demanding schedule and a programme, leading to a phased handover. With a committed and hardworking team, we are delighted to reach this stage, handing over to Translink the major part of the project including the service garage, engine workshop, ground and mezzanine offices and mezzanine and 1st floor storage areas, pallet racking and tyre stores and the northern entrance.

“The bus wash having already been handed over earlier this year, we look forward to additional floors and other minor sections scheduled to be completed before Christmas.

The Service Centre, which will provide high specialist facilities not only to maintain Translink’s existing fleet but also to service and support Translink’s newest additional fleet, 30 of the eighteen-metre-long gliders, has been a very exciting project for Henry Brothers.”

Mr Henry added that they are proud of the part their team has played in achieving this stage of the project and helping Translink achieve its early September target.