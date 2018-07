Poundworld is to shut its Cookstown store at the end of the month.

The discount goods retailer went into administration in June, and has announced the closure of all its UK stores by August 10.

The store is understood to employ between 18-20 staff at its outlet in the Orritor Road Retail Park. It will close on either July 26 or July 29.

Poundworld has 12 stores in Northern Ireland, employing almost 200 people.