Kitchen supplier set to expand

Toome-based kitchen door and component supplier Uform has secured a multi-million pound funding package from BGF and Danske Bank.

BGF is one of the UK and Ireland’s most active investor in small and mid-sized businesses.

Uform is the fifth company in Northern Ireland to receive investment from BGF which has taken a minority shareholding in the business.

Uform designs and paint finishes a wide range of kitchen doors and accessories alongside offering an extensive range of ex-stock products, serving customers across the UK and Ireland.

Uform is known for its wide variety of kitchen door frontal options catering for all segments of the kitchen retail market, with the largest choice and ex-stock availability in the marketplace. Uform supplies over 1,000 kitchens a week to a range of independent retailers through its market leading consumer brand, Kitchen Stori.

“The company will use the investment to expand its strong offering further into the UK, Northern Irish and Republic of Ireland markets.

Eamon Donnelly, chief executive officer of Uform, said: “We started a four-phase growth strategy in 2013 and the business has grown rapidly in that time. We’ve invested heavily in doubling the size of our operation and installed state of the art paint lines to increase our productivity and product range.

“Uform is an ambitious company and we want to continue our pace of growth across the UK and Ireland in the coming years. BGF is a good match for our business and we have already built a very strong relationship with the BGF team - they have bought into our vision of where we want to take the business and the network they bring has opened up many opportunities not just here, but also across Great Britain.

“Their experience will ensure they help us scale the business, enhance our operational competencies and align our strategic plan to achieve the next few years’ planned growth.”

Patrick Graham, Head of Central Scotland & Northern Ireland at BGF, said: “Uform has had an impressive growth rate over the last few years, tripling its turnover while investing in new technologies and expanding its production capabilities. The company is a long-established family-owned business and one of the largest employers in the Toomebridge area.”