New jobs announced as Specialist Joinery Group opens £5 million factory

Specialist Joinery Group is recruiting 52 additional staff as part of a multi-million investment, it has been revealed.

The investment included a major extension to its factory in Maghera which now spans three acres.



The bespoke joinery and fitted furniture manufacturer is expanding its workforce to help grow its business in Great Britain and Europe.

The investment in its state of the art manufacturing facilities will enable the family business to fulfil a rising demand for its services among tier one contractors in the major project market.

Speaking at an event to celebrate this milestone year for the business, founder and Chairman John O’Hagan said: “The business has grown rapidly since our last major investment in 2013, resulting in the need for more capacity to meet our customer’s needs. We remain intensely export focused, as well as maintaining our position as a market leader on the island of Ireland.

“Over the past 30 years in business the company has delivered an outstanding portfolio of major projects for leading law practices, pharmaceutical companies, universities and hospitals as well as working for some of the world’s most distinguished brands; Estee Lauder, Google, Rolls Royce, AECOM and Amazon.”