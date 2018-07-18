NI hosepipe ban set to be lifted

The hosepipe ban which has been in force in Northern Ireland since June 29 is to be lifted on Thursday.

The ban will end at noon.

In a statement, Northern Ireland Water said late on Wednesday afternoon that demand for water had dropped back to “near normal levels”, after having previously been at a level 30% higher than average during the recent hot spell.

“This means our water treatment works, which were struggling to meet this exceptional demand, with large scale water supply interruptions imminent, are now coping comfortably with demand. This allows us to lift the hosepipe ban from noon tomorrow,” said Sara Venning, NI Water CEO, in a statement.

However, the risk of more restrictions remains.

NI Water’s statement said: “Recent rainfall has been a welcome development, and while it has certainly helped our farmers and gardeners, the amount of rain has not been sufficient to have a positive impact on levels in many of our impounding reservoirs.

“These levels have not yet reached the point which would trigger the need for the imposition of restrictions, including a hosepipe ban and do not represent a threat to water supplies in the short term.

“A continued period without rain will see reservoir levels fall further and may result in the need for additional restrictions.”

The lifting of the ban comes just over a week after the News Letter reported that the legal basis for it was shaky.

Political correspondent Sam McBride had identified that the far-reaching nature of the ban – which included watering a garden, cleaning a car, washing windows, cleaning paths, and filling paddling pools – was based on Great British legislation, not applicable in Northern Ireland.

What NI law does specifically allow, under Article 116 of the Water and Sewerage Services (Northern Ireland) Order 2006, is a ban on watering gardens or washing cars.

The greater powers available in Great Britain are as a result of the law being extended there in 2010 to close down loopholes in hosepipe bans. This extension did not happen in Northern Ireland.

It is not yet clear if anyone has been punished for breaking the ban.

On July 6, the BBC reported that about 140 breaches had been reported to NI Water (which was the body responsible for enforcing the ban, rather than the police).

By July 11, NI Water said the number of breaches was 273.

But at that time it said “no-one has been penalised” for any breaches.

It had threatened a criminal record and £1,000 fine for falling foul of the ban.