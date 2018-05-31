Premier Electrics takes on ten new workers to ‘drive future growth’

Bellaghy-based Premier Electrics is creating ten new jobs as it powers up its operations across the UK and Europe.

The electrical firm is putting in place an extensive three-year programme to develop the skills of its 150-strong workforce.

The investment will enable Premier Electrics to compete successfully for new business in its target markets.

The company provides a comprehensive range of electrical design, installation and maintenance services to an array of high-end clients across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Invest Northern Ireland is offering Premier Electrics over £290,000 towards this investment in staff training and job creation.

Praising the company, Niall Casey, Invest NI’s Director of Skills and Competitiveness, said: “This ambitious three year training plan and recruitment drive will help Premier Electrics capitalise on opportunities within the commercial and construction markets across Europe and the UK.

“The training programme will build the talent of its workforce by upgrading the technical skills ofnn existing employees and developing the skills of senior, middle and first tier managers.

Premier Electrics has delivered in excess of 1000 projects over the last 25 years across countries including UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Romania, The Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

“The company operates in an extremely competitive and diverse marketplace. We are delighted to be helping Premier Electrics secure the additional resources that will enable it to expand its customer base and help deliver growth.”

Speaking about this investment, Tony Shivers, managing director of Premier Electrics, said staff played another part in the growth of the business.

“Our staff have played a key role in our year on year growth. We want to recognise that by ensuring they receive the best training possible and support their personal development. Continued investment in our people is a critical strand of our on-going growth plan.

“As well as investing in our existing staff we are also recruiting 10 new roles across a range of functions.

“We are confident this investment will further enhance our position as a leading electrical contractor as we work on a range of exciting projects across the UK, Ireland and Europe.”

Premier Electrics fits out many leading retailers including Debenhams, John Lewis, M&S, Sports Direct, Primark and Heatons.