Thirty jobs created with opening of new Toome store

Convenience retail brand, Mace, which is owned by Musgrave, has opened its latest ‘Store of the Future’ on Main Street in Toomebridge, creating 30 jobs and bringing significant investment to the area.

The store owners, the Boyd family, who now have two stores in Toomebridge, the first of which opened in 1964 on Roguery Road, have invested a massive £200,000 in the new store that will help to redefine the local convenience market.

Maurice Cusack, Mace Marketing Manager, said: “The Boyd family have completely transformed the local convenience market for people in Toomebridge and the surrounding areas.

“Outside, customers will notice bold changes to the look and feel of the store with new branding using the contemporary Mace colour palate, creating a striking, fresh and modern store frontage.

“Inside, the store showcases the latest thinking in retail with concepts including premium Frank and Honest Coffee which is the largest coffee brand on the island of Ireland.

“We have a delicious new hot and cold deli, Munch & Co, which features a tasty selection of sandwiches, wraps, baguettes and speciality focaccia bread options filled with fresh meats, cheeses and salad and we have a tempting array of sauces to give your lunchtime a lift.”

Store manager, Frank Boyd, added: “We are not a family to rest on our laurels; we want to continue to ensure we provide the best experience for our customers.

“The model for convenience retail is changing. Consumers are more discerning than ever.”