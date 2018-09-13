Topglass to grow Toome team

Specialist glass company Topglass in Toomebridge has announced a recruitment drive which will grow the workforce by almost 20 percent, taking the total numbers employed to close to 40.

Topglass, which was acquired by the McConville family in May this year is a sister company of MJM Group based in Newry and Mivan based in Antrim.

When the acquisition was made, the company vowed to quickly grow the business by capitalising on its strength within a group structure and by driving key products such as Pilkington Profilit, of which Topglass is the agent in UK and Ireland.

Topglass recently recruited John McLaughlin as general manager to strengthen the senior team and is now recruiting for a variety of roles across the business including in the Contracts, Quantity Surveying, Sales, Design and Estimating Departments.

John McLaughlin, general manager said, “We are delighted to already be showing growth in the business which is enabling us to take on more people. Our existing team come from a variety of backgrounds in construction, architectural art and design, business management and finance. This core talent comes together to make a highly skilled, diverse and effective team with a positive attitude and a supportive culture.

“We have a high rate of employee retention, an inclusive ethos and shared ambition so we think it’s a great time to join the business. We have earmarked several niche areas for growth which will help us to deliver on our ambitious plans.”

Conleth McConville, Group Director said, “We could see the significant potential for growth in Topglass when we purchased the company. Now that we understand the market and the opportunities we decided it was time to offer the highly effective Topglass team extra support to take the business to the next stage of growth.

“We are delighted to have John at the helm guiding this exciting new phase in the business.”

Topglass plans to fill all the new positions in the coming weeks.

The company has been involved in a number of high profile projects like the refurbishment of Claridges.