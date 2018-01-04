Tyrone family to feature in new series of farming show

The McGovern family from Co. Tyrone will be appearing in the new series of UTV’s popular television show ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’, which starts this week.

This 12 part series shows the highs and lows of farming life throughout the agricultural year.

In the first episode on Tuesday night (January 10) we meet The McGovern family from Co. Tyrone.

It’s a truly family affair with Sean and his four daughters aged 16-24 all helping out with the 80 cattle on the family farm in Clogher.

They are getting cattle ready for sales in Scotland and we meet daughter Eimear who’s been showing cattle since she was three, and tells the viewer about what sends her Daddy into a tizzy before shows.

Terry Brennan, Head of News and Programmes at UTV said, ““Rare Breed – A Farming Year has become a firm favourite amongst UTV viewers who look forward to the return of the agricultural series each year in our New Year schedule. The last series attracted an average audience of 172,000 viewers per episode which was a great success.

“Rare Breed is unique in that it gives viewers an access-all-areas pass to the people behind one of the island’s biggest industries.”