Tyrone firm enjoys growing international sales

A Cookstown-based manufacturer has secured its ranking amongst the UK companies with the fastest growing international sales for the third consecutive year.

CDE Global, an industry-leading solutions provider of wet processing equipment for the construction, mining, industrial sands and construction and demolition waste industries, has placed 169th in the 10th annual Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200.

The league table ranks the UK’s mid-market private companies with the fastest-growing international sales.

CDE is one of only three companies headquartered in Northern Ireland listed on the league table. In the last two years, CDE has increased its annual international sales by 38 per cent. Its international sales accounted for over three-quarters (76 per cent) of the company’s total sales in the year ending December 2018.

Over the last 25 years, the local firm has designed and installed almost 2,000 turnkey wet processing solutions across the world. At the core of its success is the technical expertise and experience that allows the company to offer small to large-scale materials processing solutions that are adapted to each of its customers’ requirements, ensuring optimal results and a fast return on investment.

Recent achievements include a multi-million pound iron ore processing solution for mining giant SIMEC in Australia; a Construction & Demolition waste project in New York which is set to revolutionise the waste recycling industry in North America; as well as a multi-million-pound project in Hawaii to produce washed sand and aggregates for use in the construction industry.

Securing its place in the league table for the third consecutive year is testament to the pioneering solutions engineered by CDE, explains managing director Brendan McGurgan.

“At the core of CDE’s international operations is a commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to our growing list of global customers. Leveraging the latest in technology and engineering techniques our world-class team continue to innovate and lead the market, adding greater value to customers and their bottom line.”