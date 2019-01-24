Call to support 'great work' of NI Air Ambulance with £181k donation

A Mid Ulster councillor will tonight call on the local council to donate almost £182,000 to help fund the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

Speaking ahead of the monthly meeting, DUP Councillor Kim Ashton said today she anticipates her motion acknowledging the "great work" of the Air Ambulance will be accepted by members and passed to the finance committee.

The Dungannon representative said the life saving service had been deployed 33 times to the Mid Ulster area during the first 10 months of last year.

She said the council should recognise the signficiant public fund raising efforts to keep the service operational, currently £2m per year.

Councillor Ashton is also asking members to support writing to the other 10 local authorites asking them to match Mid Ulster Council's commitment.