Calling all local community heroes

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond for their local community, making Tyrone a brighter, cleaner or better place?

With the deadline fast approaching, George Best Belfast City Airport and the Northern Ireland Amenity Council (NIAC) are encouraging nominations from the public for their Community Hero Award.

The award, now in its third year, is designed to recognise the hard work and commitment of the unsung heroes that strive to improve their community by making it tidier, more colourful, and eco-friendly.

Nominating a hero is easy – simply submit a short summary outlining who the person is, describing some of their great work and their impact on the community.

Michelle Hatfield, Director of Corporate Services at Belfast City Airport, said: “We are very proud of our partnership with the NIAC and the Community Hero Award embodies the values we stand for as a major business in Northern Ireland.

“Volunteers are immensely important and the work they do often goes unnoticed by the wider public. We want to not only reward them for their work but give them the thanks they deserve.”

Doreen Muskett, President of the NIAC, added: “We have met some incredible people throughout the Best Kept Awards, often who don’t realise the immense value of their volunteering.

“The chance to show our appreciation to those who really deserve it is very exciting and I can already see the judges will have a tough choice ahead of them!

“Without the work of caring people our towns would not exist as we know them. If you know someone who aims to make their town or village a greener and cleaner place, please show your gratitude and nominate them for the Community Hero Award.”

To nominate your hero, please email your submission to niamenity@btconnect.com by the closing date of August 24.