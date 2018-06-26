Campa Chormaic Thír Eoghain summer camps

Campa Chormaic Thír Eoghain will be held in The Brantry from July 23 to 27 and in Donaghmore Convent from July 30 to August 3.

The Camp which was founded after the death of Tyrone footballer, Cormac McAnallen focuses on the Irish Language and Gaelic Games. Students experience and engage with the Irish language in the morning under the direction of Qualified and experienced teachers through dynamic and entertaining lessons.

Campa Chormaic Th�r Eoghain is just around the corner with our summer camps fast approaching!

Students then engage with the Gaelic games ranging from Gaelic football, rounders, hurling, camogie to handball. Special guests from the Irish language community and the GAA community meet and greet students talking about their experience of the games, languages and the influence Cormac had on them.

Students are presented with the Campa Chormaic jersey which is designed and produced exclusively for the Camp by O’Neill’s. The camp costs £56.50 and discounts for families of three or more. Campa Chormaic starts at 10am and finishes at 4pm.

The camp which continues to grow in numbers year on year is filling up fast, so you better be quick and book your place now online www.campachormaic.com. You can follow us online on Facebook and Instagram @CampaChormaic. Be amongst the 1000 students across Ulster to experience the Campa Chormaic experience, an experience which can’t be rivalled!