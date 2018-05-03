Can you help find missing Alina Gheorghiu?

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about missing Alina Gheorghiu, a Romanian Foreign national.

According to a post on Facebook she was last seen at Magherafelt Leisure Centre yesterday afternoon 2/5/18 around 1.30pm.

Social Services have reported Alina missing to Police after she failed to appear at 3pm to be picked up.



"Both Social Services and Police would have concerns about Alina. Description of what Alina was last seen in is skinny jeans, grey jumper with a navy bag, she has black hair, 5'2, slim build , with a Southern Irish accent," says the post.



"If you know Alina's whereabouts or any information on her please contact us on 101 quoting police reference number CC799 2/5/18. We just want to know she is safe!"