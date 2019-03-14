Cancer Focus NI says ‘Cheers Keith!’

Amazing Dungannon Decaman Keith Clarke is supporting the new Cancer Focus Northern Ireland Cheer to 50 Years campaign.

The charity has launched the new fundraiser to celebrate its 50th birthday – and is calling on everyone in the wider Dungannon area to ask for donations for cancer research instead of gifts on their birthday this year.

Cancer Focus NI aims to raise a massive £100,000 for research into pioneering breast cancer at Queen’s University Belfast, with the help of everyone in the local community.

Keith, who raised around £7,000 for Cancer Focus NI last December when he became the first person ever to run 100 miles backwards, has also raised many thousands more for the charity over the years with his mind-boggling feats of endurance.

“This is such an easy way to fundraise for this very special charity, you don’t have to do anything that takes up a lot of time or energy. We all get unwanted gifts for our birthday – I have too many pairs of socks! – so why not get your family and friends to give the money to Cancer Focus NI instead?” he said.

“So many families are affected by cancer. I lost my grandfather to cancer, so I can think of nothing better to support than more research into this devastating disease.

“Research is vital if we are to prevent future generations from getting cancer, to diagnose the disease sooner and for better treatments.

“I’d encourage everyone to sign up for the Cheers to 50 Years campaign and support the pioneering research being done in our own local university.

Breast cancer survivor and mum of two Emily Stanton said: “I was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2015. Thankfully it was caught early and hadn’t spread. I had a lumpectomy followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“It’s so exciting to know how much researchers are learning about breast cancer. I’m particularly interested in the research that Cancer Focus NI is funding at Queen’s which looks at how cancer develops in your second breast.

“While my prognosis is good, I’m a realist and I know that a recurrence is a possibility. It’s a very frightening thought and one which makes this research close to my heart,” she said. “Asking friends and family to make a donation to this brilliant cause instead of giving you a gift could be a life-saver for me and for other women like me.”

To receive your exciting free birthday party pack - which includes an information flyer explaining where your money goes, money box, balloons, bunting, napkins and cake topper - visit cancerfocusni.org/celebrate

Anyone who had concerns about cancer can call the Cancer Focus NI free information and support NurseLine on 0800 783 3339.