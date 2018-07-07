Cannabis medicine gets council thumbs-up

Magherafelt Councillor George Shiels has welcomed the unanimous approval of his motion at the monthly meeting of Mid Ulster Council on the use of cannabis derived medicine for certain neurological diseases.

He said, “Following my motion to council, treatment of severe neurological diseases by using medicinal cannabis oil has been approved by Mid Ulster District Council in those cases where there is benefit to the patient and safety can be achieved.

“Councillors supported the motion, particularly in relation to a warning that research should continue apace before widespread use of the medicine.

“However, members were in total agreement that Medicinal Cannabis Oil should be employed in the treatment of severe cases like Billy Caldwell the you boy from Castlederg.”

Meanwhile, a special exemption licence has been issued by the Home Office enabling severely epileptic Billy Caldwell to go home to Omagh with medicinal cannabis oil.