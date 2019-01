Caoimhe benefits from largest ever SSE Airtricity Scholarship

Students who have benefited from the largest ever SSE Airtricity Scholarship round have been presented with their funds at a recent awards ceremony in Ulster University.

The 15 students, including Caoimhe Magee from Dungannon, have all recently started STEM courses at Ulster University, and are just some the 2018 recipients of the SSE Airtricity Scholarship.

This is the fifth year of the Scholarship, which is run by SSE Airtricity, Northern Ireland’s largest provider of greener energy, and this year it is supporting more students than ever before. The fund supports students living close to the company’s wind farms in Tyrone, Derry-Londonderry and Fermanagh, and provides 50% funding support towards the cost of third level fees for students commencing first year studies in STEM-associated subjects at partner colleges. Alongside the

students from Ulster University, the fund also supports students at South West College and North West Regional College.

To date the fund has supported the education of more than 100 students with over £350,000 worth of funding. The completion of SSEs Tievenameenta and Slieve Divena II Wind Farms means that the overall fund has increased in 2018, and support for Ulster University students will double to almost £90,000.

Mia Fahey McCarthy, Head of Sustainability at SSE Ireland said: “We are delighted to be able to provide financial support for even more students. The programme has been an incredible success, with demand growing each year, and more than 100 students already benefitting from the fund. At SSE we are committed to bringing as much added value as possible to the community from our wind farms, and the Scholarship is having a direct and positive impact upon the lives of these young people as they begin their studies. Hopefully the support for these 15 students, along with the rest of the 2018 recipients, will help them succeed in their ambitions for the future.”