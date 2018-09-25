Capper investment could create 40 jobs

Capper Trading Limited plans to invest £15m in a new 22,000 square metre Agri-Development Hub at Tamnamore, Dungannon.

This new trading facility could create up to 40 new jobs in the area.

Capper has been at the heart of the rural community for 50 years and currently employs 125 people with a turnover of over £25m. Capper is involved in three primary operations that are intrinsic to Northern Ireland agri-industries. These include fuel sales of coal, oil and wood, the production of animal feed and bedding, in addition to transport haulage and logistics. It currently supplies transport services to both Moy Park and John Thompson and Sons in Belfast.

This new development is expected to create 20 sustainable construction jobs during an anticipated 10 year build programme. It is estimated that overall it will contribute £11.3m to the Northern Ireland economy, most of the benefit being felt locally in Mid Ulster.

Capper’s base at Tamnamore is a key factor in the success of the business, providing a strategic location via the highway network. One of the main drivers behind the expansion is Capper Trading Limited’s ambition to keep meeting their customers’ expectations for quality and reliability as well as to expand their reach to existing and future markets.

In the past five years Capper has invested between £3-5m in research & development, which includes £1.8m of support from Invest NI. The proposed hub is aligned with the local council’s plan to develop land that will help deliver 8,500 new jobs by 2025.

Managing Director, Phillip Hill said: “Capper has been the steward of the land of Tamnamore for more than 40 years. We hope to build on the company’s great history by developing a promising future for our company and for the local area. More than 500 agri-businesses across the UK and Ireland rely on our products every day. In the next 5 to 10 years our ambition is to grow our transport and logistic capacity year on year, both locally and internationally. This proposal supports the role of Mid-Ulster to perform as a driver for economic growth of the region.”

He added: “We are very pleased with how the consultation process has allowed us to create meaningful engagement with the community. The community consultation revealed that 83% Agreed or Strongly Agreed with the proposal, and the contribution that it will make to the local area. We will continue to engage constructively with neighbouring residents to address any outstanding concerns. We hope to build on this high level of public support and continue this project’s progress to ensure both Capper and Tamnamore fulfil their potential.”

Capper will submit a planning application to Mid Ulster District Council.

The Council’s own preferred option paper, published in November 2016, aims to build on the area’s focus on the manufacturing and agricultural industries.