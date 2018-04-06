Carl Frampton: Family man champions women in sport

Carl Frampton reveals why he’ll never have a sleepless night before a fight, and why women like Katie Taylor are leading the way.

As loving dad to his two children Carla and Rossa, Carl is a big advocate for female sports stars.

Katie Taylor vs Jessica McCaskill - Katie Taylor celebrates after the fight'Mandatory Credit �INPHO/James Crombie

Asked if he would encourage his children should they show an interest in their dad’s beloved sport, he said: “To be honest I know the game, and I know how hard and how tough it is to succeed and get to the very, very top.

“So, I won’t be pushing my kids in that direction, but I am sure at some point they will get inquisitive and they’ll want to try it out.

“That goes for both kids. My little girl Carla is a bit of a Tomboy, all her friends are boys at school, and she likes to run around and mess about!

“I’m guessing she’ll probably be asking soon enough. Women like Katie Taylor are setting the way for young females all over the world.

“My little boy Rossa is so full of beans as well. I would let them have a go, but I won’t be pushing it on them.” Carl adds. “Christine has been a fan of boxing even since before she met me. She would always come to the arena with me, and come into the changing rooms and sit for five minutes before all the madness starts. I like my family round me, and Christine is always very cool.”

Down-to-earth Carl, who trains in Manchester in the build-up to a fight, comes home to see his family every weekend, “I can be pretty relaxed up until I’m walking out in the SSE Arena to the ring”, he said.

“Even in the changing rooms beforehand I’m quite relaxed. The fight will be on my mind, but I would never have a restless night over it.”