Celebrating achievement with Inspirational Women Awards

As events take place across the globe to mark International Women’s Day, we are delighted to announce the launch of our inaugural News Letter Inspirational Women Awards 2020, which seek to recognise those oustanding women making a vital contribution to Northern Ireland life

Do you know a woman who deserves special recognition? Who has inspired others with her outstanding achievements, her extraordinary strength, bravery or perseverance?

Our inaugural News Letter Inspirational Women Awards 2020 is looking for women who stand out above all the others.

We want you to nominate the special women from every walk of life – mothers, daughters, extraordinary teachers, nurses, businesswomen, an exceptional carer or someone who’s changed their community for the better. Anyone who you consider deserves a special honour.

We are also encouraging women to nominate themselves.

The awards will recognise a cross section of Northern Irish women who are excelling in their respective fields.

From innovators in science to shining stars in sport and the digital world, the awards will not only give credit to these individuals, but should also prove inspirational to rising stars of the future.

After a public nomination process, the winners will be decided by a judging panel, including News Letter editor, Alistair Bushe. He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to launch the News Letter’s inaugural Inspirational Women Awards 2020.

“There are so many inspirational women in Northern Ireland whose hard work and achievements deserve public recognition.

“I’m proud that the News Letter will be able to recognise our inspirational women, and I would encourage our readers to nominate someone they know for the relevant awards category. I’m sure the awards night will be a wonderful event, and I for one can’t wait.”

The finalists will attend a glittering awards ceremony at La Mon Hotel & Country Club on Thursday, June 18, with a prosecco reception and stunning four-course banquet meal, followed by after dinner enterainment. You can place your nominations in each category by visiting the awards website,

www.newsletterinspirationalwomen.co.uk/

Categories include:

*Business Award

*Culture Award

*Innovation Award

*Sport Award

*Mum of the Year Award

*Education Award

*Social Media Influencer Award

*Tourism & Hospitality Award

*Young Star of the Year

*Making a Difference Award

*Health and Emergency Services Award

*Inspirational Woman of the Year

*Lifetime Achievemet Award

Closing date for nominations is 5pm, Monday, May 11.

For further information or to support the awards contact Karen Fitzmaurice on 028 3839 5564 or at karen.fitzmaurice@jpimedia.co.uk.