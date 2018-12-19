‘Christmas is a time of joy and sadness’

Chair of Mid Ulster Council, Cllr Sean McPeake would like to wish everyone in the district a Happy Christmas and New Year.

“While Christmas is a time of joy, spending time with the family and looking forward to the future, it can also be the most difficult time of the year for many who have lost loved ones or who find themselves in poor health or struggling financially,” he said in his annual message. “It’s important we bear this in mind and if possible give extra consideration to the plight of others who are struggling or in need at this time. If we could all carry out one small act of kindness to potentially make someone’s Christmas, whether this is to visit an elderly neighbour or make a donation to the food bank, it could make a real difference. I would encourage everyone to be mindful when driving on the roads this Christmas, we can all look out for one another by being careful and paying extra attention during this time of year. The same applies in the home, please be vigilant and make all the necessary checks to avoid any accidents.

“I have had a fantastic six months as Chair of the Council and I would like to sincerely thank everyone for making we feel so welcome and involved in their community and their events. I thoroughly enjoyed attending many of the Christmas lights switch on events and was amazed at the sense of community spirit and pride displayed. Thank you to all the community organisations who work tirelessly all year to ensure Mid Ulster continues to thrive. I look forward to my remaining six months. I wish you all a very peaceful New Year and a happy and healthy 2019.”