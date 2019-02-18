‘Clean up’ after your pet warns councillor

Magherafelt SDLP Councillor Christine McFlynn has reminded dog owners in Moneymore of their responsibilities when walking their pets in public areas.

She said a number of residents in Moneymore have contacted her again regarding dog fouling in the area.

“I have repeatedly highlighted concerns about public health and the damage to the appearance of the town. New signs have been placed around the town, but some dog owners are still not cleaning up,” she said.

“Every dog owner is responsible for cleaning up after their pet and it is an offence not to. Action will be taken against any dog owner found to have allowed their dog to foul the streets and fines will be imposed.”

Councillor McFlynn warned of the potential health hazards that could arise.

“People enjoy walking generally and a lot of children walk to school in Moneymore. Dog fouling can cause health hazards as well as creating a poor impression for visitors to the town,” she continued.

“I’d again remind dog owners of their responsibilities when walking their pets in public areas and to help keep all streets clean and safe.

“In addition, all dogs must be kept on a lead in Manor Park.

“Mid Ulster Council environmental health officers are rolling out a campaign against dog fouling as it is becoming a major problem across the district.

“The campaign has already started in Aughnacloy and will soon be in all areas.

“The Council’s environmental health officers take reports of dog fouling seriously and can offer advice to residents.

“I would ask members of the public to contact the Council’s environmental health department if they see anyone not taking responsibility for their dog on our streets.”

Anyone who allows their pet to foul in a public place without cleaning it up can be fined £50, and this can increase to £500.