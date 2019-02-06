Closure of Citizens’ Advice Bureau

Citizens Advice Mid Ulster will be winding down their service over the next few weeks and will be permanently closed by March 31.

Citizens Advice Mid Ulster are a registered charity made up of a relatively small team of highly dedicated, experienced staff and volunteers, with 160+ years service between them.

The charity has been providing free, independent, impartial and confidential advice, information and advocacy for over 40 years in the Mid Ulster Council area and has long established offices in Cookstown and Dungannon and more recently in Magherafelt, as well as up to 18 outreach advice locations operating across the entire Mid Ulster Council area.

Until March 2016, Citizens Advice Mid Ulster were grant funded by the former Cookstown Council and Dungannon and South Tyrone Council and subsequently by Mid

Ulster District Council. However due to a recent loss of this core funding, these services will no longer be provided by Citizens Advice Mid Ulster after March 31.

Ivor Paisley, Chairperson of Citizens Advice Mid Ulster said: “We will be contacting ongoing casework clients over the coming weeks. Clients with cases that have previously or recently closed are now encouraged to call into any of our main offices to collect their documentation.

“Citizens Advice Mid Ulster would like to take the opportunity to thank all of our clients and the public for their support and donations to the charity over the years and for their understanding and patience during this difficult time towards the staff and volunteers.

“Citizens Advice Mid Ulster would also like to thank our funders over the years. Finally, Citizens Advice Mid Ulster would like to thank all of our staff and volunteers and wish them well in whatever new ventures they chose post March, as without the staff and volunteers over the years, the high quality of the advice service provided would have been impossible to achieve.”