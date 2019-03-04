Coalisland charity worker urges Tyrone locals to support Trocaire’s Lenten Appea

This week marks the start of Ireland’s largest fundraising campaign, the Trocaire Lenten Appeal, which will see more than 1 million Trocaire boxes reach households and schools across the island, including Co Tyrone.

Local Trocaire worker, Maria Kane from Coalisland, is appealing to people of her home county to get involved in the campaign, which will allow Trocaire to support more than 2 million of the poorest and most vulnerable people across the world over the coming year.

Maria in Guatemala with her lent box.

Trocaire’s 2019 Lenten Appeal highlights how the loss of land in the developing world is leading to devastating consequences for millions of families.

Maria Kane from Trocaire explained: “Land is such an important factor in combating poverty. It allows people to grow food to feed their families and to make a living, and it offers much-needed safety and stability for children.

“Sadly though, for many reasons, land and homes are being taken from millions of families across the developing world and means they are facing hunger, the threat of violence as well as a lack of access to education and basic medical care as they struggle to survive.”

This year, the Lent box tells this story through three young girls. Maria is from Guatemala where vulnerable communities are being violently evicted by large businesses and left with nothing. In Uganda, Patricia has lost her home because her father died. Her mother, like many others, lacks any basic rights to her land simply because she is a woman. While Maya, who now lives in a refugee camp in Lebanon, was forced to flee her home with her family to escape the Syrian war.

“Trocaire is working in over twenty countries across the developing world and supports thousands of families like those of Maria, Maya and Patricia by providing food, shelter and medical care as well as fighting for justice and land rights,” Maria added. “This would not be possible without the support of the public.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generous donations we receive from parishes, schools and families from Co Tyrone each year and I would appeal to people across the county to support this vital campaign. This can be done by collecting your loose change in a Trocaire box, making a donation online or over the phone, or organising fundraising activities throughout Lent. Every donation makes a difference.”

The Trocaire Lent Campaign runs from Ash Wednesday (6 March) to Easter Sunday on April 21. Trocaire boxes are available from local parishes, by visiting www.trocaire.org or by phoning 0800 912 1200.