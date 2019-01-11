Colvin welcomes planning permission

Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Colvin has welcomed the decision taken by the Planning Committee of Mid Ulster Council to grant planning permission for a public realm scheme in Coalisland.

Cllr Colvin said: “I welcome this decision which moves Coalisland one step closer to receiving overdue infrastructure improvements. Currently, there is a poor traffic flow around the town with regular congestion and limited parking. This understandably frustrates a number of residents and visitors and so the proposed public realm scheme is welcome indeed. I do hope however, given the difficulties encountered with the Dungannon public realm scheme, that the Council has listened to the local people, and will continue to listen to them as the scheme progresses. I would urge the Department of Communities to allocate funding to the Council in order to carry out this scheme. Not only residents but traders as-well are poised to benefit greatly if this scheme goes ahead.”