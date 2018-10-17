Commemorative talks series set to kick off

A new series of ‘Remembering the Future’ talks will commence later this month as part of Mid Ulster District Council’s programme of commemorative events.

The programme, which will explore the decade of anniversaries, will consist of six talks and a concert taking place across the district culminating in a final panel debate entitled ‘A Dividing Ireland in a Dividing Europe’, on Thursday January 31 next. All events are free to attend but must be booked in advance as places are limited.

The series kicks off on Thursday October 25 at 7.30pm at Ranfurly House, Dungannon with the talk ‘The Irish Convention of 1917-18: The Last Chance to Avoid Partition?’ delivered by Dr Éamon Phoenix. Dr Phoenix will explore the origins, membership and role of the Irish Convention- the last all-Ireland attempt to solve the Irish Question short of partition.

The second talk, ‘Ireland in Transition, 1918-20: Nationalism and Unionism from the Conscription Crisis to the First Dáil and Partition’, will take place on Thursday November 1 at 7pm at Parkanaur, Dungannon.

The lecture will again be delivered by Dr Éamon Phoenix and will trace the eclipse of the modern Irish Parliamentary Party by Sinn Féin in response to such transformative factors as the threat of compulsory military service, coercion and the so-called ‘German Plot’ of June 1918.

For more information, including details on all the talks, go to: www.midulstercouncil.org/remembering and to register for the historical talks, concert or the final debate which are all free to attend, please contact Louise Hall on 03000 132 132 Ext: 24608.