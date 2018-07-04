Community praised for ‘Big Spring Cleans’

The number of ‘Big Spring Cleans’ undertaken in Mid Ulster has tripled in 2018.

A total of 36 schools, community groups and individuals right across the region took part in the annual campaign which is coordinated by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and supported locally by Mid Ulster District Council.

While the focus of the Big Spring Clean is April, litter picks and clean ups continued in Mid Ulster through May and June, involving hundreds of volunteers who collected hundreds of bags of rubbish.

Congratulating all the participants, Chair of the council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Kenneth Reid, said: “So many people, from young children to older people, gave of their time to collect rubbish and spruce up local streets, roads, parks and open spaces.

“Their sense of civic responsibility and community pride should serve as an inspiration to others - and be a source of embarrassment for those who care so little for their local environment that they litter without thought of the impact of their actions on their friends and neighbours, never mind the annual street cleaning bill of £1.5M funded by local ratepayers”.

Participating groups included: Cookstown High School, Orritor Primary School, First Cookstown (Derryloran) Guides, Washingbay Community Association, Augher Community Garden Project, Drummerer Lane Coalisland, Millview Manor Coalisland, Castlecaulfield Horticultural Society, Donaghmore Horticultural Community, St Joseph’s Donaghmore, St Mary’s Aughnacloy, Eglish GFC, Windmill Wood Dungannon, Killyman Primary School, White City Community Association.