Conleth returns home to launch major tour

Tyrone singer/songwriter, Conleth McGeary, is preparing to embark on a major tour of both Northern Ireland and Ireland this week.

As part of the tour he will headline a number of his own shows as well as performing the warming up set for the widely renowned The Fureys.

Fresh after selling out in the 02 Academy in Liverpool during the release of his single “You’re making me smile”, Conleth quickly went viral on Facebook with his unique rendition of “Grace” which reached over half a million views in just 24 hours.

The Liverpool based musician who’s originally from Dungannon, began playing in the Liffey Bar on Renshaw Street, Liverpool four years ago and it is there he now hosts their most famous Irish gathering “Liffey Sunday’s”.

He recently was headhunted to play at the official opening of the Grand Central Hall where he took to the stage to another sold out crowd.

With the announcement of the tour, his social media blew up, and it now promises to be a real spectacle with fans excited for his brand new songs to be debuted on home soil.

Speaking about the tour, which starts this Wednesday (July 25) in Fiddlers Green Festival, Rosstrevor, Conleth explained: “I can’t wait to be able to bring some of the madness that’s been going on in Liverpool, back home to those who have heard about it and seen it online but never been able to make the journey over.

“I am particularly looking forward to playing Rathmullan festival main stage opening up for The Fureys as I grew up on their music along with the likes of Christy Moore, Planxty and the Dubliners, and to be able to play with these guys is quite literally a dream come true.”

The tour all came about after the success of his song “You’re making me smile” which he wrote as a gift to his mother, which tells the story of a mother’s advice to her young son before fleeing the nest and pursuing his dream as a musician. With the song reaching radio stations in Boston MA in America he thought it only right to tour the song along with many others in Ireland.

This is not his debut on home soil but it’s his very first Tour in Ireland, and going by the response on his social media pages, it’s going to be a sell-out.

Conleth’s touring dates: July 25 Fiddlers Green Festival Rosstrevor, July 26 Viva Armagh, July 27, Tomneys, The Moy Co. Tyrone, Raffertys, Armagh July 28, Rosstrevor Fiddlers Green July 29, Tomneys The Moy. Co Tyrone August 2, Derry city 3 August, Donegal, Rathmullan Festival (where he is supporting the Fury Brothers) August 4, Hughies summer festival, Hughies Monaghan August 5 and Beachcomber beachfront marquee, Rathmullan Donegal August 6.