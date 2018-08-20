Consultation on Bonfire Policy

Consultation on Mid Ulster District Council’s proposed Bonfire Management Policy continues in the coming weeks with further opportunities for local people to give their opinions.

There are three consultation evenings scheduled, including one in Dungannon, for interested parties to share their views on the ‘policy for the management of bonfires on Council property’ which seeks to address the safety, environmental and social impacts of bonfires.

The wide-ranging policy sets out the Council’s proposed approach to bonfire management, which includes plans to work with local communities to support safe and sustainable celebration events which are family friendly, as well as an application process where it is proposed bonfire organisers will seek permission to hold an event and agree to comply with a series of conditions. Commitments around bonfire heights, materials used for burning, stewarding and safeguarding arrangements and event management plans are among the areas included as part of the proposed new process.

Appointments to meet with the consultants are available on: Wednesday, August 29 between 5.30pm and 8.30pm in The Bridewell, Magherafelt, Thursday, August 30 between 5.30pm and 8.30pm in The Burnavon, Cookstown and Monday, September 3 between 5.30pm and 8.30pm in Ranfurly House and The Hill of The O’Neill, Dungannon.

The 13-week consultation continues until Thursday, September 6. Anyone who would like further information should visit www.midulstercouncil.org/bonfireconsultation. To make an appointment email info@williamsonconsulting.co.uk.