Cookstown M&S staff volunteer to bring ‘our communities together’

Staff at Cookstown M&S store came together to support Mid Ulster Women’s Aid, as part of the week-long volunteering drive by the chain store to help local projects in their communities.

Ciara Houton, store manager, said: “Volunteering makes a profound difference to communities, and we believe that lots of small actions from lots of people creates a lasting impact to initiatives that do so much good in Cookstown.”

Geraldine Reid from Mid-Ulster Women’s Aid said the help and support provided by Ciara and all her staff throughout the year has been outstanding and very much appreciated.

“Gardening of any kind is widely accepted as having a therapeutic effect on those who have an interest in horticulture,” she said.

“As a result of the upkeep of the garden our service users can benefit from an inviting space that will certainly have an impact on their mental health and wellbeing, whether this is just sitting admiring the surroundings or cultivating plants, not to mention availing of the home-grown produce.”