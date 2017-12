An elderly man was treated for mild smoke inhalation after Cookstown firefighters were called to a kitchen blaze last night.

The crew wore breathing apparatus and used a hose-reel jet to extinguish the fire involving a fridge-freezer at a bunglow on Backlower Road, Killycolpy, around 11.30pm.

The 75-year-old man received oxygen therapy from personnel for mild smoke inhalation at the scene, according to the NI Fire and Rescue.

The cause of the fire appeared accidental.