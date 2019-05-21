Cookstown set to host two day spring festival

Cookstown is all set to go continental on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2.

Over that first weekend in June, the food, flavours, sights and sounds of Europe - and beyond - will return to the town centre for a two day spring festival.

The Continental Market will take place along William Street in Cookstown on Saturday, June 1, from 9am until 9pm to Sunday, June 2 from 11am until 6pm.

Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, in partnership with Cookstown Town Centre Forum, the continental market is part of Market Place Europe’s spring tour.

The popular event will feature over 40 traders from as far afield as Morocco, India, Belgium, France, Russia, Holland, Spain and China, who will set up stalls alongside local traders from the traditional weekly street market.

The festival will also feature entertainment and live music across the weekend.

On the Saturday, from 11am-5pm, there is set to be a whole host of entertainment with something to tempt and satisfy all tastes. The line-up will include Minion Madness Kids Zone; On Street Entertainment - Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter (11am - 2pm), Superheroes (2pm - 3pm) and Tinkerbell and Captain Hook (3pm - 5pm).

Music Performances, including, Owen Denvir (11am - 12noon); Moana and Elsa (12noon - 2pm); The Swingtime Starlets (2pm - 4pm); and, Flowers and Guitar duo (4pm - 5pm).

Also set to perform is the Cool Hand String Band from 6.30pm - 8.30pm.

On the Sunday, the packed programme of entertainment will continue and will feature: Minion Madness Kids Zone from 11am; Mary Poppin & Jack (12 noon - 3pm); Superheroes (3pm - 5pm); Fizz Whizz Pop Magic Show (1.30pm & 3.20pm); and, a Puppet Show (commencing at 12.30pm, 2.30pm, 4.30pm); from 12noon - 5pm.

There will also be music performances including: The Hub Choir (12noon - 1pm), Crafty Crows (1pm - 2pm), the Cookstown Folk Club (2pm - 3pm) and Fusion (3pm - 4pm).

Anyone keen to find out more or to keep up to date with all that’s happening over the weekend can do so via the Cookstown Facebook page.