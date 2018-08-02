Cookstown to host ‘Last Saturday’ parade

About 70 preceptories and bands will be taking part in this year’s Last Saturday parade in Cookstown on Saturday, August 25.

Hosting the event, which marks the close of the marching season, is East Tyrone Royal Black Chapter.

Five districts from the north Armagh, south and east Tyrone districts will be on parade - Aughnacloy, Killyman, Summerisland (Loughgall), Primacial City of Armagh and East Tyrone (Cookstown).

In previous years preceptories from Counties Cavan and Monaghan. The procession will move off at 12 noon from Grange Road along Tullywiggan Road and into Killymoon Street.

It will make its way through the town centre and along Moneymore Road to Circular Road demonstration field.

Following the platform proceedings, the return march will leave around 4.30pm and make its way along Circular Road, Moneymore Road, Milburn Street, Oldtown Street, Coagh Street, Union Street to Molesworth Street.

Rev William Anderson was recently elected as the new sovereign grand master of the Royal Black Institution following a meeting of the order’s ruling body in Co Monaghan - the first time the institution selected its new leader in the Republic.

The Church of Ireland minister from Co Armagh replaced Millar Farr, from Cookstown, who had served as grand master for around 10 years.