Cookstown women get set for hospital abseil

Two brave Cookstown women will throw caution to the wind on Saturday when they ‘Take On The Tower’ at Belfast City Hospital to support the cancer unit.

Louise Reid and Meta Shannon are planning to abseil the 190ft tower with the proceeds going towards the good work of Friends of the Cancer Cenrte.

Both women are taking up donations ahead of “going over the edge” on Saturday afternoon.

Louise, who is afraid of heights, says they are doing it for friends who are battling cancer or have received treatment at the clinic.

She has set up a Justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/louise-reid20 to allow anyone interested in supporting them to do so.

“We all have someone who has either died from cancer or has the disease and receiving treatment,” she said. “We are hoping people will contribute towards our abseil on Saturday.”

Louise, a mother of three with four grandchildren, said she and her friend Meta Shannon wanted to do something to raise funds after another friend received treatment at the cancer unit.

“I’ve done no training and I’m beginning to get worried about what’s ahead of me,” she said.

The County Tyrone women will be joining other brave souls for the abseil - their drop is scheduled for 2pm - which is now a firm favourite on the charity’s fund raising calendar.

Friends of the Cancer Cancer provide vital funds or life-saving and life-changing projects that can make a real and lasting difference to the lives of thousands of local people affected by cancer.

The event at Belfast City Hospital takes place over two days and attracts many spectators.

“I’m starting to feel scared,” admitted Louise, who said she was trying to put it out of her mind as much as possible.

However, both women are spurred on by a determination to raise funds and are hoping local people will support them with a donation.