Coors Light makes US trip a dream come true

NORTHERN Ireland’s best-selling bottled beer Coors Light has made a dream come true for a local photographer who is embarking on a trip of a lifetime after she was announced as the winner of a massive ‘experiential’ competition organised by the Rocky Mountains beer company.

Danielle Whitehouse, who is from Coalisland and recently launched her own photography business, was chosen from thousands of entrants who were asked to share what was on their wish list of dream experiences for a chance to turn that dream into a reality with a £10,000 prize fund courtesy of Coors Light.

Danielle explained: “I just can’t believe that I’ve won! My biggest dream has always been to do a road trip across the USA in a yellow Chevrolet like Bumblebee from the Transformers films, stopping at each state to do something incredible like skydiving in New York, bungee jumping in California and snorkelling in Miami.

“I’m looking forward to photographing each place I visit and meeting the locals and finding out about the local culture and heritage. My boyfriend will be coming with me, and I can’t wait for us to be able to tell our friends and family about this experience for years to come. I would just like to say a massive thank you to Coors Light for making this possible for me!”

The competition was organised to celebrate a record year in NI for Coors Light, with latest figures showing that more than two in every five* bottles of beer sold in Northern Ireland on trade are a Coors Light. Available in a staggering 98% of bars across the province, the brand has won over 38%* value share of the market and has an on-trade value in Northern Ireland of £23 million*

Denise Catney, Customer Marketing Manager for parent company Molson Coors, added: “We’re delighted to be able to help make Danielle’s dream trip a reality and we can’t wait to see all the photographs from her journey. The success of Coors Light as the best-selling bottled beer in Northern Ireland has been incredible and we’re so pleased to be able to say thank you to our customers with campaigns like this. We’d like to take this opportunity to wish Danielle a big congratulations from the whole team here at Molson Coors - judging from her plans we’re sure it will definitely be a trip to remember!”