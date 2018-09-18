Cor blimey apple cider vinegar is pick of crop

A Dungannon company has scooped a coveted three star award at the 2018 Great Taste grand finale.

The Great Taste Golden Fork for the best food or drink from Northern Ireland was presented to Natural Umber for its bold and well-rounded Natural Umber Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, which was a hit with the judges.

Out of a record breaking 12,634 products entered into Great Taste 2018, the Natural Umber Organic Apple Cider Vinegar was celebrated as the best tasting product in its region at the Golden Fork Dinner held on Sunday, September 2 at the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel, London, where over 350 guests from the world of fine food gathered to hear the results of many months of rigorous judging.

Natural Umber was developed by local man Michael Mackle, whose family have over 50 years’ experience producing apple products. However fermented differently to other apple cider vinegars, Natural Umber has all of the same health benefits, but retains the natural sweetness of apples and tastes delicious.

The judges’ comments about the Dungannon product included: “smooth and easy to drink with water”, the apple cider vinegar has a “syrupy viscosity, sweet apple character and a sharpness, making a grown up and refreshing soft drink”.

Other comments included“…Almost delicious enough to treat like sherry and drink…”, “…Very pure and it feels simple and fresh…”, “…Beautiful colour and fabulous apple aromas. Flavour of apple sings…”, “…This a delicious appley wonder! Simply yummy…”, “…A delightfully rich and sweet cider vinegar with quite firm acidity, but in balance with the depth of flavour”.

Celebrating the very best in food and drink, the Golden Fork from Northern Ireland was sponsored by Invest Northern Ireland and also nominated this year was a Great Taste 3-star winning Lamb Bacon from Hannan Meats in Armagh and a Salted Almond Ice Cream from Antrim-based Mauds Ice Creams.

What is Natural Umber?

Natural Umber is a revolutionary organic apple cider vinegar launched in January 2018.

Apple cider vinegar has always tasted tart and bitter, but has been used for thousands of years for its amazing health-giving properties. Fermented differently to the rest, Natural Umber retains the natural sweetness of apples and tastes delicious. It’s good enough to drink in just a little still or sparkling water, it also tastes delicious on salads, in sauces, marinades and soups or as a tangy addition to a cocktail.

Natural Umber is available to buy online from naturalumber.com, on Amazon, or from a growing number of retailers in the UK and Ireland. Go to www.naturalumber.com/stockists for more details.

Great Taste ratings

3-star: Extraordinarily tasty foods – less than 3% of products are awarded a 3-star each year – don’t leave the shop without buying it!

2-star: Above and beyond delicious – less than 10% of entries will achieve this rating

1-star: A food that delivers fantastic flavour. Approximately 25% of entries will achieve this rating each year.