Coronavirus in maps: Latest breakdown shows how fast Covid-19 has swept Northern Ireland over last week

The latest data from the Public Health Agency (PHA) shows the continuing escalation of the Covid-19 crisis seems to be concentrated in the south and east of the Province.

Here, the News Letter reproduces all the PHA’s maps since Tuesday when it started issuing them, giving an indication of the speed of spread.

Public Health Agency, 26-03-20

As of today, there have been 34 new cases in Northern Ireland, taking the total to 275.

There have also been another three deaths from Thursday into Friday, taking the total to 13.

There have been just over 4,000 tests carried out on people to date.

The PHA data shows these remain overwhelmingly concentrated in Belfast, where 1,549 tests have happened, compared to 863 in the south-east, the second-highest place.

Public Health Agency, 25-03-20

The age breakdown is as follows: Case Characteristics Number (%)

Age 0 to 44: 36%

45 to 69: 35%

70+: 29%

Image taken from Public Health Agency report of 24.03.20, from Public Health Agency NI

And 46% are female, and 54% male.

