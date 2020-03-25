Coronavirus: Latest map of the hotspots for the virus in Northern Ireland shows rate of expansion in a single day

The Public Health Agency has issued its latest map of virus cases in Northern Ireland.

It comes as it announced the confirmed cases in the Province grew by 37 from Tuesday to Wednesday, to reach 209.

Image taken from Public Health Agency report of 24.03.20, from Public Health Agency NI

There are seven known fatalities.

The virus was first confirmed in Northern Ireland just over one month ago.

Of those who have the virus, 34% are aged zero to 44, while 35% are aged 45-69, and 31% are 70-plus.

Males accounted for 56% of the cases, and females for 44%.

Overwhelmingly the most testing has been done in the Belfast health trust area: 1,283 tests – more than twice as high as the next highest trust, the South-Eastern.

There are 465 deaths in the whole UK.

At a global level, Italy has the highest number of fatalities – 7,503 – followed by Spain – 3,445 – and Hubei province in China – 3,163.

To keep up with the global figures, see this link to the world-renowned Johns Hopkins University site.