Coronavirus: Latest map showing spread across Northern Ireland – with more young than old infected – as deaths hit double-digits

This is the latest map showing the spread of the coronavirus across Northern Ireland.

It was created by the Public Health Agency today, Thursday March 26, 2020.

Public Health Agency, 25-03-20

It shows the ongoing spread of the illness across Northern Ireland, with the main concentration in the south-east of the Province.

Note that the legend on the left hand side of the map has changed since Wednesday.

At time of writing, the known positive cases in NI stands at 241.

That is up by 32 on Wednesday.

Public Health Agency, 24-03-20

The total number of deaths to date stands at 10.

That is up three on Wednesday.

Belfast health trust continues to streak ahead of the others in terms of testing, with 1,425 done compared with 767 in the South-Eastern trust, the next highest place.

Perhaps surprisingly, the latest figures reveal the virus is afftecting the younger generation the most.

A total of 37% of victims in NI are aged zero to 44.

And 34% are aged 45 to 69.

But just 29% were aged 70 or over.

43% are female and 57% are male.

To keep up with the local picture, see the dedicated Coronavirus section of the News Letter website.

For a global picture, see this regularly updated map from Johns Hopkins University.