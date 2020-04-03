Coronavirus: Two maps that show Covid-19’s streak across Northern Ireland in 10 days – check your area for cases

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has released its latest data about the Covid-19 spread in Northern Ireland, showing the number of known cases is rapidly approaching 1,000.

The data says there were 130 new cases confirmed since Thursday, and 12 new deaths.

Covid-19 spread as of 03/04/20

That takes the total, at time of writing, to 904 cases, and the deaths to 48.

It also shows the number of people tested in Northern Ireland stands at 7,525.

A map showing the latest numbers of cases across Northern Ireland was also released, and the News Letter contrasts it here with the very first map the PHA released 10 days ago (note that the key on the left hand side of each map is different).

Last week more males than females were known to have the virus.

Covid-19 spread as of 24/03/20

Now the percentage of cases in females is currently 51%, and 49% for males.

In terms of ages of people with Covid-19, 32% were aged 44 or under;

40% were aged 45 to 69;

And 28% were aged 70-plus.

Covid-19 spread as of 03/04/20

Overwhelmingly, testing is concentrated in Belfast.

These are the numbers of tests in each health trust area:

Belfast – 2,897

South East – 1,652

Southern – 1,186

Northern – 779

Western – 755

Ambulance Service – 100

“Other” – 149

Unknown – 7

