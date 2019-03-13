Could you volunteer to help victims of crime?

Victims and witnesses of crime across Northern Ireland are currently supported by the not-for-profit charity, Victim Support NI.

They provide emotional support and practical advice, but the work they do is heavily supported by volunteers.

They currently require local volunteers in the South Tyrone area, specifically based in, and around, the towns of Cookstown and Dungannon.

Volunteers for the charity work in two areas. Witness Service volunteers work within the courts, and support victims and witnesses as their cases come to trial;

accompanying them into court; advocating on their behalf; and conducting pre-trial court visits.

Community Service volunteers meet with victims shortly after a crime has been committed, providing emotional support and advice to help them through this period.

Both roles are rewarding, and accredited training is provided to all volunteers, as well as reasonable expenses.

In June 2017, the charity received the nationwide quality standard ‘Investing in Volunteers’ Award. This aims to improve the quality of the volunteering experience

for all volunteers, and demonstrates that Victim Support NI values the enormous contribution made by their volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering in these areas with Victim Support NI you can get in touch via email at volunteer@victimsupportni.org.uk or call the Foyle Hub on 02871 370086. You can also apply online at www.victimsupportni.co.uk/volunteer Please quote reference: DUN101