Council launch new 2019 Visitor Guide

Mid Ulster District Council has officially launched its new 2019 Visitor Guide at this year’s Holiday World Show, Belfast.

The Guide showcases local places to stay, things to do and other attractions and outdoor activities that are sure to cater for all types of visitor needs when coming to the area.

As the tourism industry in Mid Ulster grows from strength to strength, the extended brochure contains all the information you’ll need to plan a trip to Mid Ulster including unique visitor attractions, diverse nature and natural heritage, and exhilarating outdoor activities.

The comprehensive guide also includes a full list of accommodation from 4 star hotels to camping and caravan sites, including listings featuring Tourism NI’s Best Self Catering Stay: Spice Cottages, Dungannon, as well as three new additional B&BS and 18 new additional self-catering properties making another 268 bed spaces available for the 2019 season.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake attending the show commented: “It’s only when you see all of the information on the wealth of opportunities for things to do and places to stay in Mid Ulster in one place that the strength of the tourism offering in our district becomes clear, and the new 2019 Guide showcases it perfectly.

“Mid Ulster and the surrounding areas offer a compelling mix of heritage properties, historic and archaeological sites, outdoor and adventure recreation providers, and arts and cultural venues such as Seamus Heaney HomePlace.

“Developments such as the Dark Skies Davagh Observatory coming in 2019 add even more to explore.”

Copies of the brochure can be obtained from Council offices and Visitor Information Centres in Cookstown, Dungannon or Magherafelt, or online at www.midulstercouncil.org.